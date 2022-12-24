December 24, 2022

Southern train services from Bangkok-Hat Yai resume Saturday

4 hours ago TN
Hua Lamphong Railway Station, Bangkok

Locomotive at Hua Lamphong Railway Station, Bangkok. Photo: Clay Gilliland / flickr.




SONGKHLA: Train services from Bangkok to Hat Yai resumed on Saturday after the southern tourist town was disrupted by flooding last Sunday (Dec 18).

However, train services from Hat Yai to Padang Besar remained suspended, as repair works on tracks damaged by two bomb blasts in Sadao district early this month were not yet complete.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Assawin Pakkawan
BANGKOK POST

