Southern train services from Bangkok-Hat Yai resume Saturday









SONGKHLA: Train services from Bangkok to Hat Yai resumed on Saturday after the southern tourist town was disrupted by flooding last Sunday (Dec 18).

However, train services from Hat Yai to Padang Besar remained suspended, as repair works on tracks damaged by two bomb blasts in Sadao district early this month were not yet complete.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Assawin Pakkawan

BANGKOK POST

