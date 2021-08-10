Over 57,000 Thai Medical Professionals Are Given Pfizer Booster Jabs







BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s Department of Disease Control (DDC) has announced that more than 57,000 medical professionals, who had previously received two jabs of the Sinovac vaccine, were given a dose of Pfizer vaccine to boost their immunity between 4 – 7 August.

DDC deputy director-general Dr. Sophon Iamsirsithavorn said the Ministry of Public Health has earmarked 700,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine, from the 1.5 million doses donated by the United States. 446,000 doses have already been distributed to hospitals and field hospitals located in ’dark red’ provinces, while the rest will be distributed soon.

Reporter: Woraprat Lerpaisal

National News Bureau of Thailand





