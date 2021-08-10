  • August 10, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Over 57,000 Thai…

Over 57,000 Thai Medical Professionals Are Given Pfizer Booster Jabs

Over 57,000 Thai Medical Professionals Are Given Pfizer Booster Jabs

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Photo: U.S. Secretary of Defense. CC BY 2.0.



BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s Department of Disease Control (DDC) has announced that more than 57,000 medical professionals, who had previously received two jabs of the Sinovac vaccine, were given a dose of Pfizer vaccine to boost their immunity between 4 – 7 August.

DDC deputy director-general Dr. Sophon Iamsirsithavorn said the Ministry of Public Health has earmarked 700,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine, from the 1.5 million doses donated by the United States. 446,000 doses have already been distributed to hospitals and field hospitals located in ’dark red’ provinces, while the rest will be distributed soon.

Full story: Link Name

Reporter: Woraprat Lerpaisal
National News Bureau of Thailand



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Delta variant now 95.4% of Bangkok’s new cases, spreads to almost all provinces
News

Delta variant now 95.4% of Bangkok’s new...

August 10, 2021
US warns against travel to Thailand, other countries over COVID-19
News

US warns against travel to Thailand, other...

August 10, 2021
Thailand’s new COVID daily death toll surpasses 200-mark, with new record set of 235
News

Thailand’s new COVID daily death toll surpasses...

August 10, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.