Thailand’s daily COVID-19 death toll record was broken yet again on Tuesday, with 235 fatalities, though daily infections have dropped slightly over the past few days, with 19,843 new cases logged today.

Of the newly reported deaths, 122 were men and 113 were women, aged between 20 and 100. The majority were Thai, with 2 Myanmar nationals. 111 were in Bangkok alone.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World