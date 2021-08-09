  • August 9, 2021
19,603 new COVID cases and 149 more deaths, including 4-month-old Myanmar baby

Acrylic shields installed at the hospital to prevent the spreading of COVID-19 coronavirus in Thailand. Photo: © ILO/Alin Sirisaksopit / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.



A four-month-old Myanmar baby is among the 149 COVID-19 fatalities reported today 9 (Monday), 26 of whom also died from the virus at home, according to the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

19,603 new COVID-19 cases were also recorded in Thailand in the past 24 hours – 19,290 of which were locally acquired and 313 are among prisoners. Cumulative infections, since April 1st, are 747,245, while cumulative recoveries are 527,908. The death toll is 6,259.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



