19,603 new COVID cases and 149 more deaths, including 4-month-old Myanmar baby







A four-month-old Myanmar baby is among the 149 COVID-19 fatalities reported today 9 (Monday), 26 of whom also died from the virus at home, according to the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

19,603 new COVID-19 cases were also recorded in Thailand in the past 24 hours – 19,290 of which were locally acquired and 313 are among prisoners. Cumulative infections, since April 1st, are 747,245, while cumulative recoveries are 527,908. The death toll is 6,259.

By Thai PBS World





