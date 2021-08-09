Plan to reopen in mid-October: Uncertainty continues







On June 16, when the prime minister announced his ambitious plan to reopen the country by mid-October, Thailand reported 2,331 new daily Covid-19 infections.

Very few likely guessed that figure would skyrocket by almost nine times to more than 20,000 cases in less than two months, with no signal of when the pandemic might be controlled.

The slow rollout of vaccinations amid a fast-paced outbreak makes the complete reopening by mid-October extremely unlikely.

