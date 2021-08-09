  • August 9, 2021
Chonburi announces 1,318 COVID-19 cases with six new deaths

Sattahip District in Chonburi province. Photo: icon0. CC0 Public Domain.



The Chonburi Department of Public Health announced 1,318 new and confirmed cases of Covid-19 today with six new deaths, August 9th.

This makes a total of 37, 655 cases of Covid-19 in the current round of infections, with 18,535 people still under medical care/supervision, and with a total of 179 recorded deaths in Chonburi since the start of this recent round of infections in early April. The details on yesterday’s six new deaths were not given, which is standard for the health department.

