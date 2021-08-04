Chonburi announces record-breaking high of 1,678 Covid-19 cases with ten deaths







The Chonburi Department of Public Health announced a record-breaking high of 1,678 new and confirmed cases of Covid-19 today with ten deaths today, August 4th.

Despite weeks of strict restrictions that have crushed Pattaya and Chonburi’s economy (months in terms of entertainment industry closures, another major driver for Pattaya) like a ban on dine-in at restaurants, a mandatory overnight curfew, closures of nearly all nonmedical and grocery businesses, closure of malls, hospitality, tourism attractions, beaches, pools, massage, gyms, and much more, cases continue to hit record highs. The majority of local construction projects and camps have been shut and are under a bubble and seal program (essentially, lockdown of construction camps) and even many markets have been ordered shut. Factories throughout the region have also been shut or sealed off from the public to stay operating.

