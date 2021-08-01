Chonburi announces record-breaking high of 1,147 COVID cases with one new death







The Chonburi Department of Public Health announced a record-breaking high of 1,147 new and confirmed cases of Covid-19 today with one new death, August 1st.

This makes a total of 26,629 cases of Covid-19 in the current round of infections, with 12,523 still under medical care/supervision, and with a total of 127 recorded deaths in Chonburi since the start of this recent round of infections in early April. The details on yesterday’s new death were not given, which is standard for the health department.

