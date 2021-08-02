  • August 2, 2021
Red Line launch sparks Bangkok’s electric transport revolution

Bang Son Commuter station on SRT Light Red Line in Bangkok. Photo: NC-MyLifeArm. CC BY-SA 4.0.



The long-awaited Red Line commuter train service launches with a soft opening today (August 2) – two years behind schedule and more than 14 years since the project got the Cabinet nod in May 2007.

The new suburban rail service could be a game-changer for Bangkok, cutting congestion and pollution for a population of more than 10 million people who are still heavily reliant on cars and buses.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



