  • August 3, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Thailand’s manufacturing at…

Thailand’s manufacturing at risk as workers get infected with COVID

Thailand’s manufacturing at risk as workers get infected with COVID

Production-line workers at a factory in Chachoengsao. Photo: Josh Jackson .



The COVID-19 crisis has continued to aggravate in Thailand with new cases rising at an alarming rate, exceeding over 15,000 a day in the last few days.

The impact on businesses and people has become more serious as the government is struggling to administer vaccine jabs at an effective rate.

There are serious concerns about the virus spreading to factories and disrupting the manufacturing sector and exports, two of the few key drivers of the economy that have weathered the pandemic’s impact.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Thailand extends lockdown in Bangkok and 28 other provinces as COVID cases surge
News

Thailand extends lockdown in Bangkok and 28...

August 3, 2021
18,901 New COVID Cases, 147 More Fatalities On Tuesday
News

18,901 New COVID Cases, 147 More Fatalities...

August 3, 2021
Chulabhorn Royal Academy to reopen Sinopharm bookings on August 4
News

Chulabhorn Royal Academy to reopen Sinopharm bookings...

August 3, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.