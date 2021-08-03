Thailand’s manufacturing at risk as workers get infected with COVID







The COVID-19 crisis has continued to aggravate in Thailand with new cases rising at an alarming rate, exceeding over 15,000 a day in the last few days.

The impact on businesses and people has become more serious as the government is struggling to administer vaccine jabs at an effective rate.

There are serious concerns about the virus spreading to factories and disrupting the manufacturing sector and exports, two of the few key drivers of the economy that have weathered the pandemic’s impact.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World





