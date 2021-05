A Cal-Comp Electronics factory in Phetchaburi province has been closed from today (Friday) for 14 days by its management, after 682 of its 3,300 employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Phetchaburi provincial health chief, Dr. Petcharuek Tansawat,said yesterday that health officials are awaiting the test results for about 2,000 other employees.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

