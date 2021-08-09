  • August 9, 2021
Authorities Attempt to Restore Tourists’ Confidence in Phuket

Public Library at Phuket Knowledge Park. Photo: อุทยานการเรียนรู้นครภูเก็ต. CC BY-SA 4.0.



PHUKET, Aug 9 (TNA) – The governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand ordered efforts to restore tourists’ confidence in safe and attractive Phuket after the murder of a Swiss tourist in this southern island province last week.

TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said that yesterday he joined a press conference on the conclusion of the murder case and ordered TAT’s overseas offices to inform the international community that Phuket was safe for visitors and concerned authorities intensified security measures to ensure tourists’ safety there.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



TN

