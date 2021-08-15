  • August 15, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 21,882 new COVID…

21,882 new COVID cases, 209 fatalities reported on Sunday

21,882 new COVID cases, 209 fatalities reported on Sunday

Preventive measure in a pharmaceutical shop in Thailand during COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: © ILO/Suwandee Nokpum / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.



Thailand logged 209 more Covid-19 fatalities and 21,882 new cases over the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Sunday morning.

On Saturday, 21,106 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

TAT proposes more relaxed Phuket Sandbox rules, allowing visits to provinces after 7 days
News

TAT proposes more relaxed Phuket Sandbox rules,...

August 15, 2021
Phuket isolation measures extended with minor amendments
News

Phuket isolation measures extended with minor amendments

August 15, 2021
Chula-Baiya COVID-19 vaccine starts human trials
News

Chula-Baiya COVID-19 vaccine starts human trials

August 14, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.