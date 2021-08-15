  • August 15, 2021
TAT proposes more relaxed Phuket Sandbox rules, allowing visits to provinces after 7 days

Aircraft landing above the beach in Phuket, Thailand. Photo: oakdog / Pixabay.



PHUKET (NNT) – New, more relaxed rules for the Phuket Sandbox campaign are to be proposed to the government’s COVID-19 task force. It is recommended that new rules allow Sandbox tourists to travel out of Phuket to selected areas in Thailand after seven days since arrival, giving tourists more flexibility than the current 14-day stay requirement.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is proposing an extension of the Phuket Sandbox campaign, allowing tourists to visit selected tourism areas apart from Phuket after the first seven days in the island province.

The new regulation, if approved, will shorten the time tourists in this quarantine-free tourism campaign are required to stay only in Phuket from 14 days to 7 days, however the number of places they could travel to after 7 days would still be limited. Tourists will however, continue to be allowed to travel freely within Thailand after 14 days.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



Leave a Reply

