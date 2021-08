PHUKET: Measures adopted by Phuket officials to contain the spread of COVID-19 are to be extended until Aug 31 under a new order issued by the Phuket Governor.

The provincial order was issued by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew and posted just before 10pm last night (Aug 14). The order will be in effect from Aug 17 to 31.

