Phuket Vegetarian Festival street processions continue





PHUKET: The street processions began yesterday (Oct 19) with the first ‘Yew Keng’ procession held at the Choor Su Gong Shrine (Naka Shrine) in Wichit, followed by the devotees and Mah Song spirit mediums leading the procession from the Sapam Shrine, on Thepkrasattri Rd, north of Phuket Town.

This morning, starting at 7:09am, people lined the streets to observe as devotees and Mah Song departed the Lim Hu Tai Su Shrine in Samkong to Saphan Hin.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



