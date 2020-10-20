October 20, 2020

Phuket Vegetarian Festival street processions continue

Phuket vegetarian festival

Phuket vegetarian festival. Photo: Electrostatico.


PHUKET: The street processions began yesterday (Oct 19) with the first ‘Yew Keng’ procession held at the Choor Su Gong Shrine (Naka Shrine) in Wichit, followed by the devotees and Mah Song spirit mediums leading the procession from the Sapam Shrine, on Thepkrasattri Rd, north of Phuket Town.

This morning, starting at 7:09am, people lined the streets to observe as devotees and Mah Song departed the Lim Hu Tai Su Shrine in Samkong to Saphan Hin.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

Phuket Vegetarian Festival street processions continue 2

