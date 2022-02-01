Train officials killed at railway crossing during passenger train collision with trailer truck in Udon Thani
Two train officers were killed and many were injured after a railway locomotive crashed into a semi-trailer truck at a railroad crossing in the Mueang District of Udon Thani yesterday evening, January 31st.
Mueang Udon Thani police officers arrived at the scene around 7:30 PM. after being notified of the train and the 18-wheel trailer fatal accident near the Ban Chan intersection. Upon arrival, a diesel locomotive of the Nong Khai – Bangkok route was found having crashed into a white 18-wheel trailer truck. The trailer was directly crushed and towed for more than 300 meters by the train.
Full article: tpnnational.com
By Nop Meechukhun
TPN National News
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!