February 1, 2022

Train officials killed at railway crossing during passenger train collision with trailer truck in Udon Thani

17 mins ago TN
Train at railway station in Thailand

Train at railway station in Thailand. Photo: calflier001.




Two train officers were killed and many were injured after a railway locomotive crashed into a semi-trailer truck at a railroad crossing in the Mueang District of Udon Thani yesterday evening, January 31st.

Mueang Udon Thani police officers arrived at the scene around 7:30 PM. after being notified of the train and the 18-wheel trailer fatal accident near the Ban Chan intersection. Upon arrival, a diesel locomotive of the Nong Khai – Bangkok route was found having crashed into a white 18-wheel trailer truck. The trailer was directly crushed and towed for more than 300 meters by the train.

Full article: tpnnational.com

By Nop Meechukhun
TPN National News

