September 21, 2022

Man wearing food delivery jacket allegedly robs 3.4 million baht from woman in Chonburi

14 hours ago TN
Currency exchange boot in Nakluea, Banglamung District, Chonburi

Currency exchange boot in Nakluea, Banglamung District, Chonburi. Photo: arthon1957. CC BY 3.0.




A man wearing a food delivery jacket allegedly robbed 3.4 million baht from a woman in Chonburi around 2:30 P.M. yesterday, September 20th.

The victim was a business owner named Ms. Prapaporn Boonmeesanom (29). She went to report a robbery to Ban Bueng police yesterday, saying she was robbed for over 3.4 million baht by an unidentified man behind the Siam Commercial Bank on Soi Rat Uthit in the Ban Bueng subdistrict of Ban Bueng district, Chonburi.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



