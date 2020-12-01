December 1, 2020

Anti-government rallies in Lat Phrao, charter court Wednesday

Front view of Central Lat Phrao in Bangkok

Front view of Central Lat Phrao in Bangkok. Photo: Khemkhaeng.


Another anti-government rally is planned at Lat Phrao intersection in Chatuchak district on Wednesday, when the Constitutional Court will rule on the legality of the prime minister living in an army house.

The Facebook page of the United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration on Tuesday invited supporters to gather at Lat Phrao intersection at 4pm on Wednesday. Demonstrators packed the Lat Phrao intersection in Chatuchak district last Friday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

