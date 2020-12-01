December 1, 2020

Thai students defy school dress code on the first day of the second semester

Thai schoolgirls at pedestrian overpass in Bangkok

Thai schoolgirls at pedestrian overpass in Bangkok. Photo: Ray_LAC.


Students at several schools in Bangkok have purposely not worn the specified school uniforms today, the first day of the second semester, in a collective show of civil disobedience.

The defiance of school uniform regulations is in response to a campaign by the Bad Student group, who believe students should have the right to wear whatever they like, as a school uniform has nothing to do with education.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

