November 30, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Prayut Not Worried on His Residence Case

1 min read
16 mins ago TN
PM Prayut Chan-ocha working at his office

PM Prayut Chan-ocha working at his office. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.


BANGKOK, Nov 30 (TNA) — Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said he was not worried about a court case of his occupation of a house meant for military officials, saying people should not be concerned prematurely.

Gen Prayut who is also the defence minister said that people should not jump to any conclusion on the case on which the Constitutional Court would rule on Dec 2. He said he was not worried about the issue and he respected the justice system no matter what the case would turn out to be.

Full story: tna.mcot

TNA

Prayut Not Worried on His Residence Case 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Thai Army worried illegal border crossers are spreading COVID-19

56 seconds ago TN
1 min read

Thailand is in the process of “Ease of Doing Business” reforms

25 mins ago TN
1 min read

Protesters move protest venue to army barracks in Bang khen district

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Thai Army worried illegal border crossers are spreading COVID-19

56 seconds ago TN
1 min read

Prayut Not Worried on His Residence Case

16 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand is in the process of “Ease of Doing Business” reforms

25 mins ago TN
1 min read

Protesters move protest venue to army barracks in Bang khen district

1 day ago TN

About TN

Copyright © 2020 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.