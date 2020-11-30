Prayut Not Worried on His Residence Case





BANGKOK, Nov 30 (TNA) — Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said he was not worried about a court case of his occupation of a house meant for military officials, saying people should not be concerned prematurely.

Gen Prayut who is also the defence minister said that people should not jump to any conclusion on the case on which the Constitutional Court would rule on Dec 2. He said he was not worried about the issue and he respected the justice system no matter what the case would turn out to be.

