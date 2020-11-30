Thai Army worried illegal border crossers are spreading COVID-19





PHITSANULOK: Thais working in Myanmar who wish to return home should do so only through two permanent border checkpoints, in Tak’s Mae Sot district and Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai, and go immediately into state quarantine to stem the spread of Covid-19, 3rd Army commander Lt Gen Apichet Suesat said on Monday.

They should not return home through natural border passes, he said.

