November 30, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Thai Army worried illegal border crossers are spreading COVID-19

1 min read
4 mins ago TN
Chiang Saen Checkpoint Thailand-Laos Border Crossing

Chiang Saen Checkpoint Thailand-Laos Border Crossing. Photo: Slleong. CC0 1.0.


PHITSANULOK: Thais working in Myanmar who wish to return home should do so only through two permanent border checkpoints, in Tak’s Mae Sot district and Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai, and go immediately into state quarantine to stem the spread of Covid-19, 3rd Army commander Lt Gen Apichet Suesat said on Monday.

They should not return home through natural border passes, he said.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Chinnawat Singha
BANGKOK POST

Thai Army worried illegal border crossers are spreading COVID-19 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Twenty-one new COVID-19 cases recorded in Thailand on Monday

41 seconds ago TN
1 min read

Prayut Not Worried on His Residence Case

18 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand is in the process of “Ease of Doing Business” reforms

28 mins ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Twenty-one new COVID-19 cases recorded in Thailand on Monday

41 seconds ago TN
1 min read

Thai Army worried illegal border crossers are spreading COVID-19

4 mins ago TN
1 min read

Prayut Not Worried on His Residence Case

18 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand is in the process of “Ease of Doing Business” reforms

28 mins ago TN

About TN

Copyright © 2020 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close