November 30, 2020

Twenty-one new COVID-19 cases recorded in Thailand on Monday

A nurse wearing face shield and mask during COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in April 2020.Photo: UN Women Asia and the Pacific / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.


Thailand today recorded 21 new COVID-19 cases, including two female Thai bar workers who slipped across the border, from Myanmar’s Thachilek township into Mae Sai district of the northern province of Chiang Rai, on November 24th.

According to the CCSA There are 17 Thais among the 21 new infections. They include a male returnee from India, a woman from Italy, two women from Germany, three women from Switzerland, three women from Japan, a female student from Britain, a woman from Russia, a woman from Denmark, awoman from the Netherlands, a man from the United States and the two girls from Myanmar.

By Thai PBS World

