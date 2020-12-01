December 1, 2020

Woman in Chiang Rai Infected With COVID-19

BANGKOK, Dec 1 (TNA) – The Ministry of Public Health reported another woman in Chiang Rai province had COVID-19 after her work at an entertainment venue in Tachileik town of Myanmar together with three other women who earlier tested positive for the disease.

Dr Kiatiphum Wongrajit, Permanent Secretary for Public Health, and Dr Sophon Iamsirithaworn, director of the Division of Communicable Diseases at the Department of Disease Control, said the new case was a 25-year-old woman and had sneaked into Thailand through a natural border crossing with two friends.

