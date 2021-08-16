Thammasat Hospital Faces COVID-19 Vaccine Shortage







PATHUM THANI, Aug 16 (TNA) – The field hospital of Thammasat University will use up all its stock of COVID-19 vaccine doses on Aug 17, according to its director.

Assoc Prof Dr Chatchai Mingmalairak, director of the field hospital of Thammasat University, said the field hospital did not receive another lot of AstraZeneca vaccine doses on Aug 14 as scheduled and thus had to borrow 5,000 doses from Vajira Hospital for administration with vulnerable groups of people. The 5,000 doses would be enough for use until Aug 17.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA





