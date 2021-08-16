  • August 16, 2021
Phuket Extends COVID-19 Restrictions until End of This Month

Motorbikes parked in the main street of Rawai beach. Photo: 500px. CC BY 3.0.



PHUKET (NNT) – Phuket authorities have extended COVID-19 restrictions to August 31st due to the rising numbers of new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases.

Phuket governor Narong Woonsiew said he agrees with the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee on the need to extend the restrictions. The measures include entry controls, with no one being allowed to enter Phuket by land (the Tha Chatchai checkpoint), sea (every seaport) or air, except children under 6 under parental supervision.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Subhabhong Rarueysong,
Rewriter: Hugh Brammar
National News Bureau of Thailand



