Phuket Extends COVID-19 Restrictions until End of This Month







PHUKET (NNT) – Phuket authorities have extended COVID-19 restrictions to August 31st due to the rising numbers of new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases.

Phuket governor Narong Woonsiew said he agrees with the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee on the need to extend the restrictions. The measures include entry controls, with no one being allowed to enter Phuket by land (the Tha Chatchai checkpoint), sea (every seaport) or air, except children under 6 under parental supervision.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Subhabhong Rarueysong,

Rewriter: Hugh Brammar

National News Bureau of Thailand





