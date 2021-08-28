  • August 28, 2021
39 resorts on Koh Lan island in Chonburi may be dismantled

Afternoon at Koh Larn Island. Photo: Terry lives in tokyo.



CHON BURI: The Pattaya marine office has vowed to take action against the operators of 39 resorts that encroached into the sea on Koh Lan off Pattaya if the court approves it.

Ekkarat Khantharo, director of the Pattaya marine office, said on Saturday that although the island in tambon Na Klue of Bang Lamung district was a popular tourist destination which generated a large income for Pattaya, many resorts there had encroached into the sea.

