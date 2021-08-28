  • August 28, 2021
Thai government says police reform process is ‘underway’

Royal Thai Police Toyota car. Photo: PA.



The Thai government said the police reform process is continuing, as PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is well aware of public concern over the progress of the government’s police overhaul.

The government spokesman said that Thai police reform is a key part of the planned reform of the country’s judicial system, as outlined in the 2017 constitution, and now a new draft law on the Thai national police is already being discussed in Parliament, National News Bureau Of Thailand reported.

The video of the torture and murder of an alleged drug dealer at a police station in Nakhon Sawan in Thailand went viral on social media in the country and has caused outrage against police corruption.

The incident occurred last August 6, but the video, obtained from a security camera, went viral on Tuesday after it was released on the networks after being handed over by an officer to a prominent lawyer and a Thai TV investigative program.

The video shows Col. Thitisan Utthanaphon, known as ‘Jo Ferrari’, and his subordinates put a plastic bag on a 24-year-old suspect for more than a minute after demanding a 2 million baht bribe.

Colonel Thitisan is known as “Jo Ferrari” for for his large collection of luxury cars and for owning a luxurious 5-rai home with a swimming pool and gardens in Bangkok. During the colonel’s arrest, police officers found more than a dozen luxury vehicles in his home.

-Thailand News (TN)



