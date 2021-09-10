  • September 10, 2021
Two Deputy Ministers Leave Their Posts

Prayut Chan-o-cha and Cabinet ministers during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.



BANGKOK, Sept 9 (TNA) – The Royal Gazette announced deputy agriculture minister Capt Thammanat Prompao and deputy labour minister Narumon Pinyosinwat were relieved of their ministerial positions.

Meanwhile, Capt Thammanat Prompao said he resigned from his post as deputy agriculture minister because he felt uneasy with the job and it did not meet his expectation.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



