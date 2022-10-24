Ubon Ratchathani floods ‘worst in history’

The Mun River Mouth in Ubon Ratchathani, confluence with the Mekong River. Photo: Oatz.









Ubon Ratchathani is facing the worst flooding in its history, which has affected the lives of thousands of people as well as the economy of the province.

The province is located in a low-lying area in the Northeast which is commonly known as Isan Ton Lang — a basin where the Chi and Mun rivers meet before they join the course of the Mekong River.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Apinya Wipatayotin

BANGKOK POST

