Prayut says no cabinet reshuffle yet







Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha reiterated today (Sunday) that he has no current intention of reshuffling his cabinet, following the departures of Deputy Agriculture Minister Thammanat Prompao and Deputy Labour Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat, and hopes that his deputy, Prawit Wongsuwan, will not be upset by his decision.

He said that his relationship with Prawit, one of what he calls his two “brothers in arms”, the other being Interior Minister Anupong Paochinda, will never be broken, adding that he is ready to acquaint himself with and be more receptive to MPs of the ruling Palang Pracharat and other parties.

By Thai PBS World





