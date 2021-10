Air Cargo, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Chonburi and Lat Krabang signs on the Bangkok Chonburi Motorway. Photo: ::::=UT=::::









SAMUT PRAKAN: A man was killed after a car he was driving rammed into the rear of a six-wheeled lorry parked on a roadside in Bang Phli district on Saturday night.

Pol Lt Col Sapas Prakanpitak, a Bang Phli police investigator, said the accident occurred at about 9.30pm on King Kaew road in tambon Bang Phli Yai.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Sutthiwit Chayutworakan

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts