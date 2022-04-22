Bangkok Prison Guard Dismissed for Allegedly Extorting Money
BANGKOK, April 22 (TNA) – Ayuth Sintoppant, director-general of the Corrections Department, dismissed a prison guard pending disciplinary and criminal investigations into alleged extortion against an inmate’s daughter.
The dismissal followed a complaint to the justice minister from a woman who said that the guard of the Thonburi Women Correctional Institute repeatedly extorted money from her in exchange for care for her imprisoned mother. An initial probe found the complainant had a case.
