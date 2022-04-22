Yala Administrative Court rules against school ban on wearing of hijab
The Administrative Court in Thailand’s southern province of Yala issued a ruling on Thursday against a ban on the wearing of the hijab, or head scarf, in school.
The landmark ruling ends four years of court battles between about 20 parents of students attending a school in Pattani on the one hand and the Ministry of Education and the school on the other.
Anuban Pattani School, which is located in the grounds of a Buddhist temple, teaches pre-school and primary students, the majority of whom are Buddhist.
