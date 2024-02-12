Suvarnabhumi Airport Boosts Capacity with New Runway

TN
C4 taxiway and runways at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok.
BANGKOK (NNT) – Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit​​ has revealed that Suvarnabhumi Airport’s operational capacity is expecting a significant increase with the anticipated completion of its third runway in July.

According to Suriya, the expansion is expected to elevate the airport’s flight handling capacity from 67 flights per hour to 94, a crucial step towards bolstering Thailand’s status as a key aviation hub in the region. The third runway, located to the east of the current runways, will come with its own passenger terminal and other airport facilities.

Krajangwit Johjit
