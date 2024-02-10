AOT plans major expansions of Thailand’s Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports

BANGKOK (NNT) – Airports of Thailand (AOT) has announced plans to invest 4.4 billion baht in expanding Suvarnabhumi Airport and in the third phase of development at Don Mueang International Airport. AOT Deputy Director Kirati Kitmanawat shared that these enhancements aim to improve service and security standards at Suvarnabhumi Airport, anticipating passenger arrivals to match the pre-pandemic figure of 65 million in 2019.

Don Mueang Airport expansion ready to begin

The organization intends to boost the flight capacity of Suvarnabhumi’s satellite terminal 1 (SAT-1) from its current 50 flights per day to 120 within the next two months and further to 400 by year’s end. This expansion is expected to offer greater convenience to passengers and attract more commercial vendors to the airport.

AOT is also scheduled to start the East Expansion project for Suvarnabhumi Airport, which involves expanding the passenger building on the east side to handle an additional 15 million passengers annually. The project is earmarked at 8 billion baht, with the bidding process commencing in May.

