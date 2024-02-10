Phuket Man Arrested for Alleged Hotel Booking Scam

A man from Phuket was arrested in Mae Hong Son after he allegedly scammed more than 40 victims with damages costing approximately 800,000 Baht in hotel bookings.

Chiang Mai Hotel Exposes Hotel Booking Scams

The Cyber Crime Police told the Phuket Express that earlier this week they arrested a suspect identified only as Mr. Sunthorn, 37, from Phuket. He was arrested in Mae Hong Son, Northern Thailand. He is being accused of fraud by importing distorted information into a computer system.

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

