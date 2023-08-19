Chiang Mai Hotel Exposes Hotel Booking Scams

August 19, 2023
Traffic in Chiang Mai city

Traffic in Chiang Mai city. Photo: icon0com / PxHere.

CHIANG MAI, Aug18 (TNA) – A renowned hotel in Chiang Mai has filed a complaint to the police against scammers creating a fraudulent Facebook page to deceive individuals into making accommodation bookings and transferring money.

North Pattaya Tour Company Scam uncovered by angry foreign customers

The manager of R1 Nimman Hotel Chiang Mai filed the complaint at the Phu Ping Police Station after a cybercriminal gang took images from the hotel’s official Facebook page, created a counterfeit page, and posted messages claiming to offer room reservations.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

