Human Skeletons Found on Phang Nga Beach

The Takua Pa Police told the Phuket Express that on Friday (August 18th) they were notified by a local resident that human skeletons had been found on Bang Lud Beach in Baan Namkhem.

Police and rescue workers arrived at the beach to find the human skeletons. There were no lower legs or arms on the skeletons, other skeleton parts left were connected.

