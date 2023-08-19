Human Skeletons Found on Phang Nga Beach

TN August 19, 2023 0
Khuekkhak Beach in Takua Pa District, Phang-nga, Thailand.

Khuekkhak Beach in Takua Pa District, Phang-nga, Thailand. Photo: Mozhar.

The Takua Pa Police told the Phuket Express that on Friday (August 18th) they were notified by a local resident that human skeletons had been found on Bang Lud Beach in Baan Namkhem.

Five Filipino Tourists, Guide, and Driver Rescued After Boat Capsizes in Phang Nga

Police and rescue workers arrived at the beach to find the human skeletons. There were no lower legs or arms on the skeletons, other skeleton parts left were connected.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Adam Judd
TPNNational

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Thai troops patrolling a village in Pattani, to protect Buddhist teachers

Two insurgents killed by soldiers in Pattani clashes

TN August 16, 2023 0
Road in Chum Saeng, Wang Chan District, Rayong

Mysterious Death of Chinese Man in Rayong Under Investigation

TN August 13, 2023 0
Beach in Cha-am, Phetchaburi

Body recovered, search continues for second missing tourist after boat capsize in Phetchaburi

TN August 13, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Traffic in Chiang Mai city

Chiang Mai Hotel Exposes Hotel Booking Scams

TN August 19, 2023 0
Khuekkhak Beach in Takua Pa District, Phang-nga, Thailand.

Human Skeletons Found on Phang Nga Beach

TN August 19, 2023 0
Reclining Buddha at Wat Pho.

Learn More with the ‘Insight Wat Pho’ Application, A Social Innovation from Chula Architecture

Chulalongkorn University August 18, 2023 0
Passenger train rolling through Bangkok, Thailand.

PM Prayut inspects northeastern railway upgrade

TN August 18, 2023 0
Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party (United Thai Nation Party) logo

United Thai Nation party backs Pheu Thai coalition

TN August 18, 2023 0