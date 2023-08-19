Phuket Aims to be Low-Carbon Eco-Tourism Destination

BANGKOK (NNT) – The Island province of Phuket is seeking to become a low-carbon destination, with future development plans focusing on waste management and lowering greenhouse emissions to promote eco-tourism.

Koh Mak, Thailand’s first low-carbon destination, to become a prototype of sustainable tourism for the world

According to Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew, provincial authorities recently held discussions with public and environmental agencies on food waste management and agreed to establish a systematic plan that integrates all sides to ensure maximum sustainability.

In order to address the food waste issue, the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation will work with the Phuket municipality to promote waste management to local residents and businesses. Authorities plan to create a platform that collects data and information on excess waste which will be used to establish waste disposal plans with greater efficiency.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

