Buddhist Officials Inspect Phuket Temples to Prevent Foreign Business Fraud After Chonburi Incident

Wat Sri Sunthon Reclining Buddha, Phuket

Wat Sri Sunthon Reclining Buddha, Phuket. Photo: Maksim.

The National Office of Buddhism inspected temples in Phuket to prevent fraud by foreign owned businesses after Chinese owned businesses reportedly sold fake religious amulets at a temple in Chonburi.

Chinese gangsters arrested in Bangkok for fake gold scam

On Thursday (August 17th), a team of officials from the Phuket Tourist Police, the Phuket Buddhism Office, and Phuket Immigration inspected several temples in Phuket which were the Latthi Wanaram Temple (Wat Tai) in Chalong, Sawang Arom Temple (Wat Rawai), Khao Rang Temple (Phuket Town), Kathu Temple, and Sri Soonthorn Temple (Wat Baan Phon) in Thalang.

