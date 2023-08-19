Bangkok-Nong Khai high-speed train expected to enter service in 2027

Construction of the Thai-Chinese high-speed train between Bangkok and the north-eastern border province of Nong Khai is progressing satisfactorily, with the construction of the 250.77km section between Bangkok and Nakhon Ratchasima province already almost 40% complete.

SRT Plans New Company for Northeast Train Project to China

For the second section, between Nakhon Ratchasima and Nong Khai, State Railways of Thailand (SRT) has recently completed the study and design of the project and it is ready to be submitted to the cabinet for approval, according to Sorapong Paitoonphong, deputy permanent secretary of Transport Ministry, in his briefing to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Thursday during his field inspection of the project.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

