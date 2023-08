Thaksin Shinawatra to return on Tuesday August 22: daughter

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra will return to Thailand on Tuesday, his youngest daughter Paetongtarn “Ung Ing” Shinawatra announced on social media on Saturday.

“On Tuesday Aug 22 at 9am, I will be at Don Mueang (airport) to welcome my father Thaksin,” Ms Paetongtarn, one of the Pheu Thai Party’s three prime ministerial candidates, wrote on her Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday morning.

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

