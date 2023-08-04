Thaksin Shinawatra scraps plan to return next week

Thaksin Shinawatra in Venice, Italy.

Thaksin Shinawatra in Venice, Italy. Photo: Thaksin Shinawatra / Facebook.




Fugitive former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s plan to return to Thailand will be postponed until a Pheu Thai-led government is formed, a Pheu Thai source said on Thursday.

Thaksin Shinawatra to Return to Thailand on Aug 10

The ex-premier, who is widely believed to be Pheu Thai’s de facto leader, had initially planned to return on Aug 10. The plan was announced by Thaksin’s daughter Paetongtarn “Ung Ing” Shinawatra last week on Instagram. She said her father would be arriving at Don Mueang airport next Thursday.

