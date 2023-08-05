Bangkok takes 1st place among world’s most-visited cities

Thonburi bank of Chao Phraya River in Bangkok, with Saichol Mansion, Ideo Sathorn-Taksin, Urbano Absolute, River South Tower and Supakarn Condominium

Thonburi bank of Chao Phraya River in Bangkok, with Saichol Mansion, Ideo Sathorn-Taksin, Urbano Absolute, River South Tower and Supakarn Condominium. Photo: Schland / Pixabay.




Travelness, an online travel blog, unveiling its recent reviews of the 20 most-visited cities in the world, found that Bangkok has the honor of being the world’s most-visited city, with approximately 22 million international visitors. Phuket and Pattaya, two other cities in Thailand, are also on the chart at the 14th and 15th spots, respectively, with 9.89 and 9.44 million international visitors. Paris and London are also in the top three.

Travelness has this to say in Bangkok’s description: “Enjoy the usual city comforts of megamalls and modern spaces before turning towards its collection of golden temples and shrines. Follow your nose to Bangkok’s countless street markets stuffed with spicy, sour, sweet, and salty flavors, then hop on a boat to reach their floating markets.”

According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), tourism in Thailand was able to generate over 1.12 trillion baht (US$32 billion) from 1 January 2023 to 24 July 2023. In 2023, Thailand is on track to reach at least 25 million foreign visitors, generating 2.38 trillion baht (US$64.50 billion). Thailand’s 2023-2027 strategic direction continues to elevate the tourism supply and sustainable standards, as well as leveraging Thailand’s “soft power” to promote and develop high-value and sustainable tourism.

Full story: PR Thai Government

PR Thai Government

