New Tour Launched to Showcase Hidden Temples of Bangkok









BANGKOK (NNT) – Authorities have launched a new tour of the capital’s hidden temples as part of the “Unfolding Bangkok” event, which runs until December 25.

The Creative Economy Agency (CEA), the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau organized the event to boost Bangkok’s tourism industry. Additional excursions under the themes “Greeting Benjakitti” and “Living Old Building” will be organized in 2023.

In the “Hidden Temples” tour series, tourists will be guided through the lesser-known temples of the city.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

