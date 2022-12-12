December 12, 2022

New Tour Launched to Showcase Hidden Temples of Bangkok

44 mins ago TN
Buddisht temple and Bangkok skyline

Buddisht temple and Bangkok skyline. Photo: Pixabay.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Authorities have launched a new tour of the capital’s hidden temples as part of the “Unfolding Bangkok” event, which runs until December 25.

The Creative Economy Agency (CEA), the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau organized the event to boost Bangkok’s tourism industry. Additional excursions under the themes “Greeting Benjakitti” and “Living Old Building” will be organized in 2023.

In the “Hidden Temples” tour series, tourists will be guided through the lesser-known temples of the city.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand



Tags:

