Seventeen ancient Buddhist temples in the Deep South to be renovated next year









The Thai Government has set aside 80 million baht for the renovation of seventeen 100-year-old Buddhist temples, in the restive Deep South, which have fallen into disrepair.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek, said today (Monday), that ten spiritually significant temples in Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat provinces will be renovated as the first priority, using a budget of about 63 million baht.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS Worl

