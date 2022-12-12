December 12, 2022

Seventeen ancient Buddhist temples in the Deep South to be renovated next year

40 mins ago TN
Buddha statues

Buddha statues on a temple in Thailand. Photo: Max Pixel.




The Thai Government has set aside 80 million baht for the renovation of seventeen 100-year-old Buddhist temples, in the restive Deep South, which have fallen into disrepair.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek, said today (Monday), that ten spiritually significant temples in Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat provinces will be renovated as the first priority, using a budget of about 63 million baht.

Buddha statues

Seventeen ancient Buddhist temples in the Deep South to be renovated next year

40 mins ago TN
