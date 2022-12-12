Ryuichi Sakamoto performs possibly ‘his last concert’ amid cancer battle









Japanese composer and musician Ryuichi Sakamoto broadcast a pre-recorded concert on Sunday that he said “could be the last concert” due to his ongoing battle with cancer.

Sakamoto, known for his film soundtracks as well as his work in the 1970s and 1980s with the electronic music band Yellow Magic Orchestra (YMO), revealed in June that he is battling stage 4 cancer, after previously announcing he had two different types of cancer.

Footage of the pianist’s concert was broadcast to some 30 countries and regions, including Japan, Asia and Europe. In it, the 70-year-old performed 13 of his compositions, including the main theme from the 1983 film “Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence,” “Tong Poo” from his work at YMO and music from a new collection to be released in January.

Sakamoto’s first solo concert in two years is being broadcast in four showings between this Sunday and early Monday morning (Japanese local time) so that fans in different time zones can enjoy it.

