December 12, 2022

Cause of pilgrim’s death on flight from Saudi Arabia to home still unclear

15 hours ago TN
Thai Airways Airbus A340 (HS-TLA) at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi airport

Thai Airways Airbus A340 (HS-TLA) at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi airport. Photo: Mike Powell.




The cause of death of a man on a return flight from a pilgrimmage to Saudi Arabia was still inconclusive and further examination was needed, Disease Control Department director-general Thares Krasanairawiwong said on Monday.

Dr Thares said 71-year-old Bahaem Saesoh and four relatives left on a pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia on Nov 27, and were booked to fly home on Saturday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Arrivals Level, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

Thailand Steps Up Safety Measures as Foreign Tourist Arrivals Surge

15 hours ago TN
Ryuichi Sakamoto, a Japanese composer, pianist, singer, record producer and actor

Ryuichi Sakamoto performs possibly ‘his last concert’ amid cancer battle

15 hours ago TN
Baggage Claim at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

Prime Minister Prayut Welcomes 10 Millionth Tourist to Thailand

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Big Mountain Music Festival in Nakhon Ratchasima

At least one hundred thousand people join in the Big Mountain music festival in Nakhon Ratchasima

15 hours ago TN
Busy road in Koh Samui Island

Norwegian man arrested in Koh Samui for 15 days of overstay

15 hours ago TN
Wong Amat Tower in Pattaya

Pattaya police bust online Chinese pornography ring illegally filming adult live streaming

15 hours ago TN
A road in Krabi Town, Southern Thailand

Three Indian tourists arrested for stealing shorts and a bracelet in Krabi

15 hours ago TN
Arrivals Level, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

Thailand Steps Up Safety Measures as Foreign Tourist Arrivals Surge

15 hours ago TN