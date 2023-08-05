Sattahip Marks Sad One Year Anniversary of Mountain B Nightclub Fire That Killed 26 People

Na Chom Thian in Sattahip District, Chon Buri.

Na Chom Thian in Sattahip District Chonburi. Photo: Evgeniy Metyolkin.




One year ago today, August 5th, 2023, a disaster of major proportions took place at the Mountain B nightclub in Sattahip when a fire broke out around 1:00 A.M. and quickly spread through the venue.

Chonburi police inspect new nightlife venue recently opened on Mountain B’s grounds where dozens died in fire

The club was full of patrons, mostly youth in their early 20’s, and the fire spread quickly throughout the venue. Emergency exit doors were locked or blocked and as a result 26 people eventually died, about half at the scene and the other half later at hospitals, some after spending months trying to recover from their burn wounds. Fifty people were injured in total.

